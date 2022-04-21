This year’s Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the City of Fontana will celebrate with an open house event at the city’s Community Garden.
The event, which is hosted by the Healthy Fontana program, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the garden, which is adjacent to the Cypress Center at 8328 Cypress Avenue.
Residents are invited to see firsthand the many benefits of a community garden. Attendees can learn how they can lease their own plot and grow their own food.
Partners from Burrtec and the City’s Environmental Control group will be present and give away free resources. Burrtec will also be handing out free samples of local compost to take home.
Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement that started in 1970.
For more information and other healthy living resources, visit HealthyFontana.org or contact Healthy Fontana at (909) 350-6542.
