The City of Fontana will be holding an event in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Seating will not be provided. Guests are welcomed to bring their own chair(s), the city said.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation".
