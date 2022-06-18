The City of Fontana will be holding its annual Health Fair on Friday, June 24.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
Residents are encouraged to stop by and gain valuable information on health and wellness resources for the entire family and take advantage of the low-cost health screenings.
Dozens of health and wellness experts will be sharing information about the services and support they provide to the community, including:
• Health care screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar
• Housing and legal assistance
• Health care plans information
In addition, there will be:
• COVID-19 vaccinations by San Bernardino County (for ages 2 and older)
• Free COVID-19 OTC test kits and N97 masks provided by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the Health Fair, including vendor opportunities, call (909) 854-5151 or visit the Senior Center webpage at Seniors.Fontana.org.
