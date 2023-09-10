The City of Fontana will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a big music and dance event on Saturday, Sept. 16.
La Gran Fiesta will take place at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Admission to this annual family-oriented event is free.
A salsa music concert by Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños Del Son will highlight the show.
Also providing entertainment will be the Paranoias and Marimba Tropical, along with two community groups, the Carole Lynne Dance Studio and Fontana High School Folklorico Dance Team.
In addition, there will be a beer and wine garden, community booths, and interactive art activities. Attendees will be able to purchase art pieces and specialty items while also enjoying a wide selection of flavorful food and beverage choices.
For more information about La Gran Fiesta, contact Fontana Cultural Arts at (909) 349-6952 or visit Arts.Fontanaca.gov.
