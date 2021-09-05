The City of Fontana will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month during its La Gran Fiesta event on Saturday, Sept. 18.
This free, family-fun event will highlight Hispanic arts and culture and will take place at Miller Park Amphitheater, located at 17004 Arrow Boulevard, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The programming will feature artist and community booths, a main stage, interactive art activities, loteria game, and food and beverage options.
The hands-on art activities will highlight artists from a variety of Hispanic countries.
Eventgoers can also purchase art pieces and specialty items at the artisanal shopping area and explore a wide selection of Hispanic food and beverage choices at the food booth area.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets so they can relax and enjoy the musical performances.
World-renowned Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar will be performing, along with Mexican folk fusion band Las Cafeteras.
For more information about La Gran Fiesta, call Fontana Cultural Arts at (909) 349-6975 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.
