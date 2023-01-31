The City of Fontana Community Services Department will be hosting a Job Application Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center at 16710 Ceres Avenue.
This free workshop is open to applicants interested in part-time positions available this summer in the city’s Parks and Recreation programs. Applicants must be at least 15 and a half years old.
For more information, contact Ana Orozco via email aorozco@fontana.org or phone (909) 349-6597.
