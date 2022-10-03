The City of Fontana will hold the 10th annual “Let's Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The event brings together community partners to provide connectivity to valuable resources while highlighting the Pacific Electric Trail.
This year's event will be at the Miller Park Amphitheater at 17004 Arrow Boulevard and sets the stage for the day's activities from 9 a.m. to noon.
Attendees of all ages will be able to visit the Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Fire Station 71 Open Houses, which will offer live demonstrations throughout the day.
Activities will also include:
• A family-friendly walk/run and "roll” will take place. Free bicycle helmets will be distributed to those participating in the bike ride, while supplies last. Bike ride/roll will start at 9:15 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater.
• Resources from more than 65 vendors such as Farm Fresh to You, Reach Out, medical institutions, and the City of Fontana's Aquatics and Sports Divisions will be available. Partners will be giving away free information and goodies, and attendees can also get screened for diabetes and learn how to prevent hypertension by checking their blood pressure.
• Samples of fruit-based refreshments and a variety of vegan options from Aguas Compita will be offered.
• Attendees can try their skills on the rock-climbing wall, inflatable axe throw, and obstacle course.
• There will also be family-friendly lawn games such as Connect 4, pineapple bowling, and giant Jenga. Opportunity drawings will take place throughout the day, sponsored by participating vendors.
For a schedule of events, visit https://www.fontana.org/3229/Event-Schedule
Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Healthy Fontana at (909) 350-6542.
