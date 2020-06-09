Fontana will receive more than $1.7 million in federal funds to support homeless people and individuals at risk of becoming homeless because of hardships such as job loss, wage reduction, or illness due to COVID-19, according to Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
Torres announced on June 9 that the funds have been authorized as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) final round of allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress in March.
In addition to Fontana, more than $1.5 million will be allocated to Ontario and $6.4 million to San Bernardino County, Torres said.
“Some of the Inland Empire’s most vulnerable residents will be more secure in their homes -- and safer from coronavirus -- as a result of the funds I’m announcing today,” Torres said. “With our economy in lockdown, too many of us are struggling to keep a roof overhead. One of the most important things we can do to protect our community and prevent the spread of this disease is keep residents in their homes, and help those without one find shelter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.