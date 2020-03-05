Fontana will be receiving more than $2 million in federal grant funding, Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District) announced recently.
Fontana will get $2.09 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars, $714,986 in HOME grant dollars, and $179,675 in Emergency Services Grant (ESG) dollars.
Torres, a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, said that a total of $56.48 million in new funding is being directed across the Inland Empire and Los Angeles.
"These funds will bring vital new investments into our community, and help provide food and affordable housing to our most vulnerable neighbors," Torres said.
The new funding comes just 24 hours after President Trump’s budget proposal zeroed out both CDBG and HOME Grant programs.
“These programs change lives and transform communities -- they’re the last place any administration should look for budget cuts," Torres said. "The grants I’m announcing today will mean new construction projects across the Inland Empire, more stability for residents struggling to get by, and more meals on the table of those who would otherwise go hungry.”
In addition to Fontana, funding is going to:
• Chino: $561,770 in CDBG dollars;
• Ontario: $1.86M in CDBG dollars, $746,910 in HOME grant dollars, and $160,290 in ESG dollars;
• Pomona: $2.07M in CDBG dollars, $851,778 in HOME grant dollars, and $182,448 in ESG dollars;
• Rialto: $1.21M in CDBG dollars;
• Los Angeles County: $23.23M in CDBG dollars, $9.19M in HOME grant dollars, and $1.91M in ESG dollars;
• San Bernardino County: $7.42M in CDBG dollars, $3,47M in HOME grant dollars, and $635,741 in ESG dollars.
CDBG dollars can be used for a wide range of community development needs, with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and community-based infrastructure development.
The HOME Investment Partnership Program is the largest federal program exclusively for affordable housing. These funds can be used to purchase, rehabilitate or build homes, purchase property for affordable housing development, and to work with non-profit organizations dedicated to providing affordable housing for low-income families.
ESG grants can be broadly used for homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, emergency shelters, services such as employment counseling, and health care, among other needs.
