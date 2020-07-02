A 60-year-old Fontana woman was arrested for allegedly living in a home in Rancho Cucamonga while the residents were out of town, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 30 at 11:48 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a call of suspicious activity at a residence in the 8700 block of Etiwanda Avenue.
The victim reported he just returned home from a four-day work trip and noticed the lights inside were going on and off. The victim also said that no one should be at the residence.
Deputies searched the house and found the woman, identified as Catherine Dobson, in the living room. Through investigation, deputies determined Dobson had been staying at the residence while the victim was gone.
Dobson, also known as Susan Faye Martin, was arrested on a charge of entering a non-commercial dwelling and was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where she was later cite-released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.