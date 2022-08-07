Yolanda Peralta, a resident at Laurel Wellness Nursing Center in Fontana, is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Laurel Wellness Nursing Center held a party in her honor with a cake and balloons.
“She has been a resident in our long term care facility since 2018, but she actually originated from Tampa, Florida,” said Marcianni Lorenz Baguio, the business office manager.
Her family includes two children, Alba and Jeffrey.
“From her children, she was blessed with eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren,” Baguio said.
“She has lived a long and happy life and she enjoys her days here at Laurel Wellness listening to music, singing karaoke, getting her nails done and playing BINGO with her peers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.