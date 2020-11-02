A Fontana woman died after being hit by a train on Oct. 31, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At about 2 a.m., Martina Ramirez-Renteria, 53, was struck by the train car in the BNSF rail yard in San Bernardino. She was pronounced deceased on scene.
BNSF is also investigating the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
