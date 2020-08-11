A 27-year-old Fontana woman was arrested during a traffic stop with 51 pounds of marijuana and her 10-year-old daughter in the vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 8 at about 3:03 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Fontana Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ceres Avenue and Heather Avenue in the western unincorporated county area of Fontana. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Irene Gastelum.
During contact with Gastelum, who was accompanied by her daughter, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Thirty-six immature marijuana plants were seen in the backseat of the vehicle in plain view, the Sheriff's Department said.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located about 51 pounds of processed marijuana, a fake gun, notebook with prices and inventory of marijuana and a large amount of cash.
Gastelum was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of possession and transportation of marijuana and child endangerment.
