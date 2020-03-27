The Fontana Police Department’s Investigations Unit arrested a 24-year-old woman from Fontana on a charge of housing fraud.
Over the course of several months, the suspect has been advertising a house on Craigslist (in the 7100 block of Andrea Street in Fontana) for rent, with the intent to defraud citizens, police said.
The suspect posed as the homeowner and collected payments from the victims through undisclosed electronic apps for background checks, deposits and eventually for the first month’s rent.
The crimes were reported to detectives in March, but preliminary information suggests the suspect has been using her Craigslist ad since January.
Detectives discovered there are still numerous victims who have not reported the fraud to law enforcement.
Persons who believe they were a victim in this investigation are urged to contact Detective Campa at (909) 356-3394 or via e-mail at dcampa@fontana.org.
