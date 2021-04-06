A 32-year-old Fontana woman was arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault on an officer, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 12 at about 10:12 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to the 9000 block of Beech Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana following the report of a domestic violence incident.
When deputies arrived, they located a male victim with severe stab wounds to his chest and legs. Deputies conducted first aid on the victim and continued their investigation at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center after he was transported for treatment.
During the course of the investigation, Linda Briones was clearly identified as the suspect responsible for the stabbing, the Sheriff's Department said.
After weeks of avoiding law enforcement, Briones was located out in public in Fontana.
When Briones was detained, she slipped her handcuffs and allegedly fought with the arresting deputy, the Sheriff's Department said. After a brief struggle, Briones was taken into custody and transported to West Valley Detention Center, where she was booked for the attempted murder warrant and new felony charges for assaulting a deputy.
