A 57-year-old Fontana woman was arrested in Rialto on charges of grand theft auto and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On March 21, Rialto P.D. patrol officers were in the 400 block of W. Valley Boulevard when they conducted a records check on a 2000 Honda Accord which matched the description of a stolen vehicle bulletin from earlier that day. The license plate did, in fact, come back to a reported stolen vehicle, but was parked and unoccupied at the time.
The Rialto officers reached out to members of the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Taskforce (SANCATT), who responded to the area to assist with the investigation.
During surveillance of the vehicle, a woman entered the driver seat and began to drive from the parking lot, at which point a traffic stop was conducted. The woman, later identified as Jacqueline Baker, was taken into custody without incident.
Baker was booked into West Valley Detention Center with a bail amount of $75,000.
"The Rialto Police Department understands the negative impact these crimes have on our community and its citizens," the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post. "Not only are victims left without transportation to work, or to drop their children off at school, but very commonly stolen vehicles are used in the commission of further crimes like burglaries, robberies, and other thefts. For these reasons, we will continue to work diligently to arrest offenders in possession of the stolen property and return stolen vehicles to their rightful owners when possible."
