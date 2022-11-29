A Fontana woman was identified as one of three people who drowned in a water basin in Ontario during a heavy rainstorm earlier this month, according to an update provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
On Nov. 16, the body of Josephine Dominguez, 28, was recovered at about 6:45 a.m. by searchers near Philadelphia Street and Baker Avenue.
According to witnesses on the day of the incident, Nov. 8, between eight and 10 victims were initially swept away in the wash on East 4th Street, with five of them being rescued immediately and three deceased victims being recovered, according to a Facebook post by the Ontario Fire Department.
“The remaining potential victims were reported to have been in the area of 4th Street and Grove Avenue but were not seen in the water by any bystanders or first responders,” the Facebook post said. “The Ontario Fire Department has completed a thorough search of the entire wash basin and have not identified any further outstanding victims.”
The Ontario Fire Department was assisted with search and rescue efforts by the Ontario Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The Ontario Fire Department was involved in a search and rescue operation at a water basin in Ontario this month. (Contributed photo by Ontario Fire Department)
