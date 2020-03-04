A 75-year-old Fontana woman was killed and three other people were injured in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Feb. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:20 a.m., an 80-year-old Fontana man was driving a 2017 Ford northbound on Etiwanda Avenue approaching the intersection of Valley Boulevard. Based upon the investigation at the scene, the signal for northbound Etiwanda was red, the CHP said.
At the same time, a 57-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman was driving a 2003 Toyota eastbound on Valley and had entered the intersection with Etiwanda on a green signal.
The Ford failed to stop for the red traffic signal and entered the intersection at about 40 miles per hour, the CHP said.
The front of the Ford collided with the right side of the Toyota, which then traveled in a northeasterly direction, went over a concrete curb and struck a metal pole.
The passenger in the Toyota was transported to Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, where she was pronounced deceased of her injuries at 11:14 a.m. She was identified as Mary Ann Price, the CHP said.
The two drivers involved in the collision received minor injuries, and a passenger in the Ford suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
