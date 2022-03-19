A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route.
The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05 a.m. The name is withheld pending notification to next of kin.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Upland P.D. is investigating the incident.
