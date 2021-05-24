A 52-year-old Fontana woman was rescued by helicopter after suffering an asthma attack on San Gorgonio Mountain on May 23, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The woman was hiking the Vivian Creek Trail when she had the asthma attack. She called 911 and the San Bernardino County Fire Department received the call. Due to her remote location on San Gorgonio Mountain near the 10,000-foot level, the Fire Department requested a rescue helicopter.
Sheriff's Rescue Helicopter 40K2 was dispatched to the woman's location. The crew of 40K2 quickly located her and hoisted down Medic Bernard Horak to her. Horak gave the woman medication and placed her into a rescue harness.
40K2 hoisted the woman up into the helicopter and flew her down to Forest Falls, where an ambulance was waiting.
40K2 was crewed by Pilot Deputy Paul Kowalski, Crew Chief Res Deputy Steve Miller, and Horak.
