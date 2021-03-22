A Fontana woman was shot to death in Compton on March 20, and her family members are urging authorities to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime because of the recent increase in attacks on Asian Americans.
The victim was identified as Sia Marie Xiong, 27, the mother of a 3-year-old boy, a family member said.
The incident occurred in the 1600 block of E. Kay Street at about 5:55 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The victim, who had suffered one gunshot wound to her lower torso, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
There is no known motive or any suspect information, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, persons may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
Xiong's cousin, Carla Jay, has organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe to pay for her service and to help her young son, Shakur.
"Sia was so smart, funny and loving! She had so much life to live and so much love to give. The fact that her life has been cut short, in such a violent manner, pains the family to the core. It's hard to grasp that we will never see or speak to her again," Carla Jay said.
The GoFundMe page can be accessed at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.