While growing up, Jessica Estrada dreamed of becoming an astronaut.
Even though this dream has not been fulfilled, she will soon get a chance to enjoy another uplifting adventure that is related to space exploration.
Estrada, a Fontana resident, was one of 100 digital creators from throughout the country to be selected to participate in the Artemis 1 NASA Social at Kennedy Space Center in Florida later this month.
She will be attending the Artemis I launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 39B.
“I am beyond excited to get a behind-the-scenes experience of this historical moment,” Estrada said. “This mission will pave the way to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the moon's surface than ever before.”
Over a three-day period, she will be able to tour the NASA facilities, meet and interact with subject matter experts, and meet fellow social media influencers and space enthusiasts prior to seeing the big launch.
“Applying to be a part of the NASA Social was a shot in the dark because I am not a space guru, only a lover of the wonder of it,” she said. “It was a shock to be selected. I am so honored for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and plan to share my experience on my website and social media sites.”
She began her journey of creating digital content in 2018 through her site www.prancingfox.com and Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/prancing_fox (2012).
“I am a lover of art, nature, space, diversity/inclusivity, justice, music, photography, and much more,” she said. “I use both sites to share my love for all these things and express my feelings. In fact, on my website, a lot of the poetry I create uses space as a way to express my thoughts and feelings.”
Estrada has an MS in business from Azusa Pacific University and a BA in business from Vanguard University.
She is now taking additional classes at the Chaffey College campus in Fontana. “These classes are just for fun so that I can continue learning,” she said.
When she travels to Florida Aug. 27-29, she will be participating in the most exciting real-life “class” of her life.
