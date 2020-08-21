National City Hall Selfie Day has become an annual tradition in Fontana, enabling city workers to show off their civic pride.
During the 2020 event, which took place on Aug. 14, participants snapped selfies at City Hall and other city facilities and then shared them on social media.
But while the local residents had fun with the project, they also were sending out a clear message: Beware of the coronavirus.
The participants made sure to wear face masks and keep socially distant (six feet away from others), and many of them were even holding hand sanitizers and other cleaning products.
"This year looked very different compared to our previous events; however, thank you for continuing the celebration -- face masks and all!" said a message on the City of Fontana Facebook page.
National City Hall Selfie Day includes a competition which offers national awards and recognition. Two years ago, Fontana won a top prize for its Selfie Day video.
