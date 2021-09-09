A 9/11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled to be held in Fontana on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event is planned at 10 a.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
All interested persons are invited to attend.
The ceremony will honor the lives of the nearly 3,000 people who perished in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
