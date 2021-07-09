After being dormant for more than a year, Center Stage Theater has been revived -- and Fontana’s sparkling downtown venue will celebrate in a spectacular way with a Broadway star from Fontana.
David Burham, a Fontana High School graduate who has gone on to great heights as a theater performer, will be one of the featured attractions when Center Stage begins its 2021 season in the upcoming weeks.
Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, the producers of the shows at Center Stage, sent out a message on July 9, saying how “excited” they were to announce that they were officially reopening the theater for live productions later this month. The building had remained closed because of the coronavirus pandemic until a special event, the Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant, was held on June 26.
“It has been a long time since we have welcomed you to the theater, and we can't wait to see you all!” Todd and Jennifer said.
The schedule will start with a “Saturday Night Supper Club” event (Big Band music and swing dancing) on July 31.
“Our approach is to gradually build our schedule back up to a ‘normal pace’ so that we can ensure the best possible experience for all. We think of these next six months as a ‘welcome home’ schedule as we present some of our most popular shows of the past with a few new surprises thrown in as well,” they said.
One of those huge surprises is Burnham, who will be singing in a presentation entitled “Celebrating Tom Jones starring David Burnham” on Saturday, Aug. 14.
“This is David's first show with us and we are looking forward to many more,” Todd and Jennifer said. “On a personal note, we are thrilled to announce that David may join us as a special guest at our opening night Supper Club show on July 31!”
Burnham gained fame for starring in the Broadway productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The Light in the Piazza,” and “Wicked.”
He has also performed many times on television and was the voice of the Prince in the animated movie “The King and I.”
In his long-awaited return to his home town, Burnham will be celebrating, through stories and songs, the legendary Tom Jones. Burnham will provide unique renditions of all of Jones’ hits, including “It’s Not Unusual,” “Delilah,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “Green Green Grass Of Home,” and “She’s A Lady.”
----- THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE for this year at Center Stage:
July 31 -- Saturday Night Supper Club (Big Band music and swing dancing)
Aug. 14 -- "Celebrating Tom Jones starring David Burnham”
Aug. 28 -- Saturday Night Supper Club
Sept. 18 -- Murder Mystery Weekend
Sept. 25 -- Saturday Night Supper Club
Oct. 8-24 -- "Rockin' the Keys: Tribute to the Music of Icons"
Oct. 31 -- Saturday Night Supper Club
Nov. 12-21 -- "The Marvelous Wonderettes" -- jukebox musical comedy
Dec. 3-Jan. 2 -- "Holiday Follies" -- song and dance revue
To make sure that guests at Center Stage feel safe and comfortable, the theater capacity may be limited initially, and so attendees are urged to purchase their tickets soon, Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti said.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, visit www.centerstagefontana.com or call (909) 429-7469.
