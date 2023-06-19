When Christian Torres, a pro soccer player for LAFC, was called on to speak to children during a summer camp on June 15, he didn’t have to travel very far to arrive at the location.
In fact, he went to the same field — the Lewis Sports Complex in Fontana — where he played as a youth and still trains during the off-season.
Torres, a 19-year-old forward, was glad to be able to provide some words of inspiration for the kids.
“I came from Fontana, playing on this field right here, so to be able to be here and talk with them today is great,” he said.
In 2020, he was one of the first three homegrown signings to come directly from LAFC’s academy. He attended Etiwanda High School for a month before being home schooled while at the same time making a remarkable impact in Major League Soccer at a very young age.
He made his competitive debut on Aug. 30 of that year and then made his first start on Oct. 14. He scored his first professional goal on Oct. 18 to give LAFC a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers.
On Nov. 24, Torres became the youngest player in MLS history to start in a playoff game at the age of 16 years, 223 days.
In the years since, he has mostly been playing with LAFC’s secondary teams, but he is still on the main roster and is hoping to contribute to the team’s attempt to capture its second straight championship.
“Playing for LAFC is a huge accomplishment; it’s a big opportunity,” he said. “It’s an honor to play for them; they’re the best team in MLS. I play with pride and I play with passion.”
His work ethic has impressed Jordan Harvey, LAFC’s assistant technical director, who was a player on the team at the time when Torres joined the club.
“He is a quiet type, but a hard-working, dedicated kid who is constantly thinking about how he can get better,” Harvey said.
The youngsters who attended the summer camp were delighted to take photos with him and get his autograph.
“I think being here today was really good because we got to meet Christian Torres and we also had the opportunity to play around and get better at soccer,” said Kailee Henson.
Pablo Gutierrez, a Fontana resident, said that listening to Torres was a great experience.
“We got a chance to learn from him, we got to know his skills, and we get to use that advantage for ourselves, so we can get better just like him,” he said.
Torres is determined to keep getting better.
“Every time I come to the pitch, I want to give it my all, like it’s my last game,” he said.
Based on what he has accomplished so far, Torres will have many productive games ahead of him.
