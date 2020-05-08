Fontana's office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has now re-opened.
The office, located at 8026 Hemlock Avenue, was one of the DMV's 25 field offices throughout California that were permitted to open on May 8 in order to assist customers with appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office.
The DMV continues to encourage customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals, the DMV said in a news release.
All customers at the DMV office will have to wear face coverings and keep six feet apart while standing in line, and will be asked to wait outside until receiving a text to go inside.
To safeguard the health of employees and customers during the coronavirus crisis, the DMV temporarily closed all offices to the public on March 27.
Following cleaning of the offices, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, the DMV decided to re-open select offices based on location, size, service capacity and the ability to offer enhanced service to commercial driver license customers.
The DMV also is reopening its 10 industry business centers to process in-person business-related transactions. Behind-the-wheel drive tests continue to be suspended.
Employees will maintain physical distancing while serving customers with existing appointments and customers in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:
• Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
• Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
• Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
• Processing commercial driver license transactions
• Applying for a disabled person parking placard (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)
• Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
• Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus
• Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows
In order to focus field office services to these select transactions, DMV staff may direct customers to online services and other available options to complete their transactions.
For more information, call (800) 777-0133 or visit https://www.dmv.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.