Fontana Sheriff’s Deputy Garry Dominguez was recently honored by the Inland Empire Blue Belles.
Dominguez was named one of the Deputies of the Year from San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to a post on the Fontana Sheriff’s Department Facebook page on Sept. 28.
The ceremony was held during a breakfast hosted by the Blue Belles, a nonprofit organization which supports law enforcement.
“Thank you to all the honorees for your service and commitment to the community! A big thank you to Blue Belles for you recognizing law enforcement while raising funds to support those who protect and serve,” the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.