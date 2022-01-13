In an effort to slow the current COVID-19 surge, the Fontana Lewis Library and Technology Center and many other facilities operated by San Bernardino County will be closed to the public through at least Jan. 28, the county announced on Jan. 13.
Curbside pick-up services will still be available at the library, which is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The library had been open for the past several months. Previously, it had been closed at various times during the COVID-19 outbreak, which began in early 2020.
Because of the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant this past month, officials have decided to temporarily close all of the libraries in the county along with the county’s museums, historical sites, and several departments.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus while still providing access to the county services people need,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a news release.
Services for the following county departments and offices are available by phone and online (in some instances, in-person appointments are available for those who cannot be served remotely):
• Aging and Adult Services
• Agriculture/Weights and Measures
• Assessor-Recorder-Clerk - appointments available
• Child Support Services
• Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
• Community Development and Housing Agency
• County Fire and Fire Marshal
• District Attorney
• Human Resources
• Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency (ICEMA)
• Land Use Services (Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement) – appointments available
• Public Works – appointments available
• Purchasing
• Registrar of Voters
• Risk Management
• Transitional Assistance – Some appointments and limited in-person services remain available
• Veterans Affairs
• Workforce Development
Information on how to contact these departments by phone and online is available at sbcounty.gov.
For information about COVID-19, vaccines and testing, visit sbcovid19.com or contact the COVID-19 public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911.
In Fontana, city-operated facilities are remaining open, said Monique Carter, the city’s communications and marketing manager.
“We are asking that all visitors to the City’s facilities wear a mask (regardless of vaccination status) anytime they are indoors,” Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.