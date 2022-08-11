Summer would not be complete without a luau, and that’s why the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana hosted one of those fun events on Aug. 9.
Many families stopped by during the Library Luau to enjoy activities such as crafts, a balloon artist, and a face painter. Children had a chance to take photos with “Moana,” the Disney character.
Branch Manager Stephanie Ramos said the library is planning to host special events on a monthly basis.
From Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, the library will be offering a book sale. Persons can buy one book and receive a second book of equal or lesser value 50 percent off. All proceeds from the sale will be used to fund special events, materials, and programs at the library.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.