In a year of turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Laura Abernathy Mancha is hoping that voters will continue to see her as the wise choice to provide steady, experienced leadership.
Mancha, a long-time Fontana resident who is in her ninth year as the Area C representative on the San Bernardino County Board of Education, is seeking to retain her seat in the November election.
She is being opposed by two challengers, Jessica Marie Camacho of Ontario and Roman Gabriel Nava of Chino Hills.
"Our world has changed and there has never been a more important time in our history to be educated and informed," Mancha said in a message in the Voter Information Guide provided by the county's Registrar of Voters Office. "We are living in unprecedented times and our public education system has been diligent in working to find new ways to deliver instruction to our students. We need leaders who have knowledge, vision, and courage to make tough decisions."
Mancha, who previously was a member of the Fontana School Board for 17 years, said she wants to ensure that students and school support staff are in a safe and healthy environment. Another one of her goals is to continue to provide equitable access to technology for all students.
"We all agree that our kids need to be in school and I will continue my commitment to safely making that happen," she said. "Public education is the foundation of our American democracy and I will proudly work to see that it stays that way with a vision for access to all."
Mancha, who has been a community liaison for 5th District Supervisor Josie Gonzales (who is being termed out this year), has been endorsed by the San Bernardino County Teachers Association as well as the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Also vying for the Area C seat is Camacho, who has been studying, researching, and working in education for 15 years, according to her Facebook page.
"I know my extensive work -- from classroom practice to district personnel -- will be an invaluable asset to the board," she said.
Camacho indicated that she would be able to provide innovative solutions to the challenges that schools are now facing.
"2020 has thrown a monumental shift into our thinking, planning, and way of operating -- in and out of the classroom. We are being asked, as individuals and as a collective society, to re-evaluate and re-imagine our way of living," Camacho said. "In this way, anyone in leadership must be receptive and innovative to the new and shifting demands of its community. I am both. I am a new set of eyes. I look forward to engaging and serving San Bernardino County -- as it navigates new waters, as it responds to a rapidly changing world."
Nava, another contender in the election, is the owner of Bridgepoint Consulting.
"As your representative, I would work closely with our local school boards to ensure funding and resources are available to our students, as they continue to study online while our nation continues its fight against the COVID-19 crisis," Nava said on his website.
"As a parent of two school-aged children, I see first-hand the difficult issues my children are facing while participating in online learning. I can only imagine the frustration other families are having as they see their child struggle to comprehend the subject matter, through their computers, with a teacher that is working remotely."
Nava said that because he has worked for elected officials for 20 years, he understands the importance of good and sound leadership.
"As a former staff member of a California Governor, a member of the State Legislature, and a San Bernardino County Supervisor, I know the function of government and the relationship it has with the populace. You, the voter, will be my ultimate boss and I will represent your views and concerns as a taxpayer, a concerned citizen, and most importantly, as a parent," he said.
