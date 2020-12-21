Incumbent Laura Mancha, a Fontana resident, was sworn in for a new four-year term on the San Bernardino County Board of Education on Dec. 14 and was elected vice president of the board.
Mancha’s oath of office was administered by Manuel Mancha, her husband of more than 40 years.
She has served on the County Board since 2010 representing Trustee Area C, which includes the Fontana Unified School District as well as Chino Valley Unified, Cucamonga, Mountain View, and portions of Chaffey Joint Union High and Ontario-Montclair. She was victorious in the November election, defeating two challengers.
Also on Dec. 14, the County Board welcomed Andrea DeLeon as the newest member. DeLeon will represent Trustee Area E, which includes the unified districts of Bear Valley, Colton Joint, Morongo, Redlands, Rim of the World (east of Highway 38) and Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint.
DeLeon’s oath of office was administered by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and included her son Andrew Sandoval.
DeLeon replaces Alen Ritchie, who chose not to seek re-election and retired after 12 years on the board.
Ken Larson, who represents Trustee Area A, was elected as president of the five-member governing body.
Larson acknowledged and thanked Mancha for her service and leadership during the past year as board president.
“It has been my honor to serve as president and represent the County Board of Education,” Mancha said.
The board establishes policy, adopts an annual budget, approves building plans and hears student expulsion, inter-district transfer and charter school appeals. The board meets monthly, regularly the first Monday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
