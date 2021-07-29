The Fontana Police Department's newest K9 made his debut during the City Council meeting on July 27.
Officer Mark Tucker introduced Miller, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd who is originally from Europe. The dog was named after Fontana's founder, A.B. Miller.
Gary Aulis, the P.D.'s K9 training consultant, said that Miller is going to be a "great dog" for the department.
"He and Officer Tucker are two weeks into training, and everything is going fantastic," Aulis said during the special presentation.
Police Chief Billy Green said the department received Miller and other dogs thanks to the generous donations of the Fontana K9 Pals, a nonprofit, volunteer organization.
"They have consistently paid for police dogs that we utilize in our department," Green said.
(1) comment
I really hope all law enforcements are not abusing their animals or beating them
