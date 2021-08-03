It’s time for Fontana residents to start getting the yard sale items together.
The next official yard sale weekend in Fontana is Aug. 6, 7, and 8.
Yard sales are allowed on the first full weekends in February, May, August and November between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Permits are not required as long as yard sales are held on the above dates. If a yard sale is needed on a date other than the approved weekends, an emergency yard sale permit can be requested by completing the online form at: http://ow.ly/j79t50FGJ53.
Holding a yard sale on any day other than the specified dates listed above without an emergency yard sale permit is an infraction and subject to fines, the City of Fontana said.
For more information, call (909) 350-7679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.