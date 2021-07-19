Nikole Reynoso of Fontana has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
Reynoso, 17, is a senior at Jurupa Hills High School.
NSHSS recognizes top students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.
"This has been a huge and unexpected accomplishment for me as I work extremely hard to push myself to achieve great things," Reynoso said. "I hope I am able to share this with others as it will only help me get one step closer into my dream university."
"On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Nikole has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence," said James W. Lewis, NSHSS co-founder and president. "Nikole is now a member of a unique community of scholars -- a community that represents our very best hope for the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.