The two persons who represent Fontana and other nearby cities in Congress said they were very disturbed by the mob violence which occurred at the nation's Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.
Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) were at Capitol Hill, along with the other members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, to certify the results of the presidential election when the incident took place.
Four persons died, 14 police officers were injured, and dozens of people were arrested after pro-Trump rioters stormed into the building, according to preliminary reports.
All of the members of Congress were safely protected from the riot, and several hours later they finished the process of certifying that Joe Biden had been elected president.
Torres said in a Facebook post that "Today was a terrible day on Capitol Hill," but added: "No seditious mob is going to stop this democracy."
She said in another post that she immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala to get away from violent attempts to dismantle democracy and the rule of law.
"It's extremely disturbing to see this happening in our country. But we cannot allow these insurrectionists define our democratic process," Torres said.
On Jan. 7, Torres added another post which read:
"Early this morning, the American people won. Congress has now certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.
"The violent scenes yesterday incited by the President have no place in our America. Donald Trump will no longer be President on January 20, but we will always remember his treasonous attempts to weaken our democracy."
----- AGUILAR also posted a message on Facebook after the riot happened.
"These violent extremists -- encouraged by President Trump’s lies about the election -- attempted to undermine American Democracy by terrorizing lawmakers, law enforcement and employees working in the Capitol," Aguilar wrote on Jan. 6. "I swore an oath to protect the Constitution from enemies both foreign and domestic and I will not be deterred. I will continue to carry out my Constitutional obligation to certify the results of a free and fair election."
Aguilar added another post on Jan. 7:
"My message to those who tried to use violence to undermine our democratic process yesterday is this: you failed. I was proud to join my colleagues last night in honoring our oath of office, defending our Constitution and affirming that in just 13 days, Joe Biden will be our next president."
