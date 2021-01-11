Democrats in the House of Representatives, including two whose districts include parts of Fontana, have announced a resolution to impeach President Trump.
The resolution charged Trump with "incitement of insurrection" after his followers rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that if Vice President Mike Pence did not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power, the House would move forward with its plans to impeach Trump for the second time.
"The person who is running the Executive Branch of our government is deranged, unhinged, and dangerous," Pelosi said on Facebook.
The resolution said in part:
"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."
Five persons, including a police officer, died during the riot, and dozens more officers were injured while trying to stop the mob.
Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District) said in a news release that "our democracy was tarnished for years to come" because of Trump's actions.
“What took place in the U.S. Capitol was sedition plain and simple -- incited by the president, encouraged by his loyalists, and carried out by the most militant members of his base,” she said.
“Every public official who aided and abetted this horrific event, including Donald Trump himself, should be stripped of the honor to serve the public,” she added. “If what transpired isn’t cause to invoke the 25th Amendment, then what is? Any President who would unleash a riot on a session of Congress and endanger his own Vice President has no place in public office, let alone the most esteemed office in our land."
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) also said that Trump must be held accountable.
“What we witnessed … at the Capitol was nothing short of a violent insurrection -- a mob of domestic terrorists stormed the US Capitol under the encouragement of President Trump with the explicit goal of preventing Members of Congress from doing their sworn duty. President Trump’s actions resulted in the loss of life at the Capitol building, and put the lives of hundreds of lawmakers, police officers, and those working in the Capitol at direct risk. He has worked to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election and his incitement of domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol was a seditious, insurrectionist act. Enough is enough. Vice President Pence and the Cabinet should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove this dangerous president from office. If they will not, I stand with my colleagues and Speaker Pelosi in calling for Congress to take immediate action. That is why I am cosponsoring the Articles of Impeachment introduced by Representatives Cicilline, Lieu and Raskin. I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, and I am prepared to uphold that oath once again.”
