The City of Fontana will be holding its next Spring Street Night Market on Friday, March 17.
The event, which offers free admission, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues in the downtown area.
DJ Sourmilk, a native of Rialto who has performed with some of the top names in the music industry, will be the celebrity guest DJ.
This family-friendly event will be filled with music, food, drinks, vendors, graffiti art, jumpers, and crafts.
This will be the second Spring Street Night Market in Fontana. The first one took place last fall and drew a very large crowd.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/3517/Spring-Street-Night-Market.
