Fontana’s Teen Leadership Summit will take place on Saturday, March 4.
The event, organized by the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, 6821 Oleander Avenue in Fontana.
The motivational keynote speaker will be Bryan E. Stephens (known as “Coach B”).
The event is open to students who are in grades 6-12 as well as parents and guardians.
Persons can register at https://myacteensummit2023.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (909) 349-6944.
