April has been quite an eventful month for Travis Barker.
The world-famous drummer and Fontana High School graduate joined his blink-182 bandmates for shows on two consecutive weekends at Coachella.
Barker and Mark Hoppus have reunited with founding member Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015 but announced he was coming back last year.
The group made a surprise appearance at the huge festival on April 15 and then performed again as the headliner on April 23, replacing the injured Frank Ocean. The band delighted the crowd with such hits as “All the Small Things” and “The Rock Show.”
“Coachella we came,” Barker said on Facebook.
It was a triumphant return to the stage for Barker, who recovered fully after undergoing finger surgery in March.
He thanked his fans for their “love and prayers and understanding” regarding having to delay the planned blink-182 tour and undergoing the surgery.
“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically,” he said on Facebook.
The revamped tour will arrive in Los Angeles on June 16 and 17.
----- ALSO in April, Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the debut of their wedding special on Hulu, “Til Death Do Us Part.”
Barker told his wife in a Facebook post: “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met.”
