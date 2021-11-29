Fontana's Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Dec. 2.

The City of Fontana’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The free event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of Fontana City Hall at 8353 Sierra Avenue.
The evening’s festivities include holiday performers, refreshments, guest speakers, and the official lighting of the large tree.
Attendees will also get a visit from our jolly friend from the North Pole.
