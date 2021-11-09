Fontana’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
All interested persons are invited to attend the event.
The winners of the Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing and Art Contest will be announced during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.