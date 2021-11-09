Veterans Day

Students in Fontana High School’s MCJROTC program salute the flag during Fontana’s Veterans Day ceremony in 2017.  This year's event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Miller Park.

Fontana’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.

All interested persons are invited to attend the event.

The winners of the Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing and Art Contest will be announced during the ceremony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.