Amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns, local food bank Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is collecting monetary donations to support families in need through the distribution of emergency food kits, water, and fresh produce for their food-insecure neighbors throughout the Inland Empire.
“As many of our neighbors struggle with school closures, employment interruptions, and more, many people, for the first time, are struggling with food insecurity. In addition, many who have resources have resorted to stockpiling, which reduces the supply that would be available to those who are at-risk, in need, or with limited resources. We anticipate the demand for our services to increase and as a result, are requesting members of our community to donate in support of our food bank,” said Stephanie Otero, CEO at FARSB.
With volunteering postponed and a lack of food donations coming in due to safety precautions and stockpiling trends, FARSB is looking to compensate with monetary donations to ensure food reaches high-need communities during the detrimental coronavirus outbreak.
Donations to support the food bank’s coronavirus efforts can be made directly via the FARSB website, www.FeedingIE.org/donate, where 98 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to food distribution programs.
FARSB is looking to community members, businesses, and local government for support as low-income communities and food-insecure households are more susceptible to the virus due to the lack of access to adequate health care, lower resistance, compromised immune systems, and lack of information about prevention and care.
FARSB, the leading hunger relief organization serving the Inland Empire, is uniquely positioned to help community members access healthy and affordable food despite economic challenges.
FARSB regularly distributes food to over 250 charities and hosts elementary school and college food markets for students lacking basic food commodities.
For more information about FARSB, visit www.FeedingIE.org.
