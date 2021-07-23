A food distribution event will be held in Fontana on the fourth Saturday of every month.
Good Samaritan Christian Ministries will be providing the next food distribution on July 24 at 17220 Merrill Avenue.
The event is open to all interested persons.
For more information, call (909) 251-1951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.