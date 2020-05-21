A food distribution event will take place in Fontana on Saturday, May 23.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ar-Rahman Islamic Center, 7641 Sierra Avenue.
A limited supply of food will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, contact Abrar Khan at sendabrarmail@gmail.com or (843) 330-3883.
