Registration for the monthly God’s Pantry drive-through food distribution in Fontana is now open for Saturday, April 9.
God’s Pantry and the Fontana Foundation of Hope are teaming up to provide the free food at 9460 Sierra Avenue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
God’s Pantry is a volunteer-supported food pantry designed to help the most underserved communities — more than 125,000 individuals in six cities and three counties. During the coronavirus pandemic, the organization tripled its output of groceries, bringing relief to more than 2,000 families per week.
Persons interested in receiving the free food are asked to register at www.godspantry.org. Supplies will be limited for those who did not register and they may be turned away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.