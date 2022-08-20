Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste.
The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such as food waste, by 75 percent by 2025.
Burrtec said this is the procedure for residents to follow:
1. COLLECT
Begin collecting food waste separate from your other trash and recycling. This includes: fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, bread, dairy, eggshells, coffee, plate scrapings, peels, rinds, food soiled paper, and expired food.
2. ADD AND SECURE
Add food waste to its own separate plastic-lined container. Store it in a convenient place, such as on your countertop, in your refrigerator, or under your sink. Secure your plastic bag by tying if off. Remember, bags do not have to be compostable or biodegradable. They can be any color. Residents are encouraged to re-use bags they may already have, such as bread bags and produce bags.
3. DISCARD
Place your bagged food waste into your green barrel, along with your green waste. Continue using your green waste barrel as usual. Remember, food waste no longer belongs in your trash barrel.
“Recycling organic waste, including food waste, is the next critical step to protect our communities and our environment from the impacts of climate change,” Burrtec said in a message to customers. “Organic waste in landfills accounts for 20 percent of the methane gas generated in California. Methane, a super-pollutant, has a short-term atmospheric life, but a long-term impact on the climate. Targeting methane reductions is an effective strategy to combat climate change and move toward a more sustainable future.”
