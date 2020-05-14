An emergency drive-through food distribution will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, May 15.
The pop-up event is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway (enter off Milliken Avenue).
Early arrivals are prohibited and the same food quantity will be distributed to each car.
Food is being supplied by Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino Counties and will be available while supplies last.
For more information, visit https://www.ontarioca.gov/coronavirus.
