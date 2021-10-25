Jesse Chavez, a former Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball star, is getting his long-awaited chance to play in a World Series.
Chavez is a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, who are taking on the Houston Astros. Game 1 in the series is this Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Chavez, who has played for several teams in his career, is having one of his best seasons in 2021. The 38-year-old right-hander compiled a 3-2 record and a 2.14 ERA during the regular season. He struck out 36 batters in 33 innings.
Then Chavez made brief appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
Before the 2021 season started in April, Chavez was signed to a minor league contract by the Los Angeles Angels, but then the Angels released him and he was later picked up by the Braves.
He becomes the first player from Miller to make it to the World Series.
Twenty years ago, former Fontana High School standout Greg Colbrunn contributed to a World Series title for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they defeated the New York Yankees.
