Ken Hunt, the former city manager in Fontana, has been chosen by San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford to be her chief of staff.
Hunt retired abruptly from his Fontana position in 2019 and received a $1.1 million settlement from the city. He had been employed by the City of Fontana for 30 years and had served as city manager for 20 years.
In his new job, Hunt will be getting a salary of $156,125, in addition to benefits which will total $96,340.
Rutherford said that she got to know Hunt well after she was elected to the Fontana City Council in 2000.
"He is one of the smartest, most ethical people I’ve ever met, and he knows how to get things done in government," Rutherford said in a statement. "For my last year-and-a-half in office, I’m calling on his budgeting skills, inter-governmental experience, and Human Resources know-how to help me finish off some key projects for the Second District and the County."
Rutherford, whose district includes the western area of Fontana, was elected as a supervisor in 2010 and will be termed out of office at the end of 2022.
Rutherford said that Hunt's duties will be:
• Principal assistant and advisor to the supervisor on legislative, policy, and regional district issues;
• Providing overall direction and coordination of district staff;
• Other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Many questions have been raised about the highly unusual circumstances of Hunt's departure from the City of Fontana.
He had been one of the highest-paid city managers in California and enjoyed an apparently good relationship with the City Council members until Mayor Acquanetta Warren suddenly announced in a news release that he had "retired."
Earlier this month, State Controller Betty Yee recently published self-reported payroll data for cities and counties for the year 2020, and she listed "Fontana city manager" as being the highest-paid city employee in the entire state. That unidentified employee was Hunt, who made $932,623 last year, even though he did not work a single day during those 12 months.
Some government watchdogs wondered whether it was appropriate for him to receive all of that money, which reflected the biggest part of his settlement.
Still, California State Auditor Elaine Howle is not conducting an investigation of the City of Fontana, her office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.